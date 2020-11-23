Judge expected to rule on San Diego Businesses lawsuit on indoor operations

Four businesses are asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow them to continue operating indoors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego judge is expected to issue his decision Monday on a lawsuit aimed at allowing restaurants and gyms in San Diego county to resume indoor business.

The legal action filed by two local restaurants and two local gyms seeks a temporary restraining order that would allow indoor business to continue.

"The restaurants are not asking anything other than to be treated in a similar fashion as other industries," said attorney Bruno Katz.

Katz represents Cowboy Star, Home and Away Encinitas, FIT Athletic Club and Bear Republic. Friday he argued the increased case numbers are not a result of exposures at restaurants, gyms and other businesses impacted by the purple tier restrictions.

He also argued the state's tier system makes no sense and requested the judge issue a temporary restraining order so that the businesses can resume indoor operations.

However Deputy State Attorney General Jonathan Eisenberg told the judge the closures are necessary to keep people safe.

"We are in a spike that's unlike what we've seen in this pandemic, and the pandemic itself is not like anything we've seen in over 100 years," he said.

The county echoed this argument.

On Thursday, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten made it clear the source of the spread is across all sectors including businesses.

"This virus is widespread, every sector, element of our community is impacted," she said.

Legal analyst Dan Eaton tells News 8 the businesses face an uphill battle. The state was given very little time to respond.

"The temporary restraining order is a tough thing to get," said Eaton. "What they're going to have to convince the judge is the order is necessary to preserve the status quo."

He said regardless of what the judge rules Monday, this case is far from over.

"No matter how [the judge] rules on on the temporary restraining order, even if the restaurants and gym lose, they could still very much a win on a preliminary injunction," he said.

However, a preliminary injunction hearing is weeks away.