Jury reaches verdict in 'Fat Leonard' bribery case

SAN DIEGO — Four of five former Navy officers charged with accepting bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard'' Francis were convicted Wednesday, June 29 by a San Diego federal jury.



Prosecutors allege the defendants, former members of the U.S. Navy's

Seventh Fleet, took bribes in exchange for providing Francis with classified

information regarding ship schedules. They then used their positions in the Navy to influence the movements of ships to ports serviced by Francis' Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA). Prosecutors allege GDMA overbilled the Navy by more than $35 million to provide husbanding services.

The trial, which began in February, resulted in convictions for conspiracy, bribery, and other charges against former Cmdr. Mario Herrera and

former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.

Loveless' attorney, Thomas O'Brien tells CBS 8 that this shows the lack of strength in the government's case against his client.

"[Loveless] is gratified, pleased the jury listened to us, allowed us to take apart the evidence. Clearly, a number of the jurors decided there was insufficient evidence, as we believe, to convict Bruce Loveless on any of the counts," said O'Brien.

During the hearing, O'Brien requested the case be dismissed against his client. However, prosecutors objected. Both sides will file motions and return to court at a later date.

A sentencing hearing for the four Navy officers who were found guilty is set for October.



The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that, in exchange for steering

business toward GDMA, the officers accepted expensive meals, fancy hotel

accommodations, and the services of prostitutes, all on Francis' dime.

Prosecutors said the men operated at Francis' beck and call, referring to him

in correspondence as "Admiral", "Emperor", and "Boss.''