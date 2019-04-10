SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in a canyon in Solana Beach by I-5 at Canyon Blvd and Canyon Place near Manchester Blvd. According to the North County Fire District, the fire is burning up a hill, potentially threatening homes at the top.

Fire crews received word of the fire at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. As of 6 p.m., the fire is about half an acre wide, possibly less. The sheriff's office is also responding to help control traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.