Police are investigating the events leading up to a stabbing near Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue. This is a developing story with details to come.

SAN DIEGO — Police are reporting the stabbing of one person near Shore Club in Pacific Beach.

Last updated, police were actively looking for a suspect.

Calls came in around 7:35 p.m. about the stabbing on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Police advise staying clear of the area.

Happened to stumble upon a crime scene in my neighborhood.

San Diego Police conformed a stabbing near Shore Club in PB on Grand & Ocean. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Jpi2S3sMlc — Allison Royal (@allisonnews8) August 17, 2020