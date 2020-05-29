Local civil rights activist in MN to assist family and community after Floyd’s death

Harris says he and the People's Alliance for Justice was one of the first national civil rights groups to call for the officer’s arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS — San Diego activist, Reverend Shane Harris is in Minneapolis to hand-deliver a letter to the District Attorney. He also will stand with activists as they protest what he calls “a pandemic of racism.”

Harris said, “Now you have an outrage that has built up over the years because people are tired of seeing people killed, shot down, choked to death. And no justice for the families, no justice for the communities, no equal justice.”

Harris has had several conversations with local activists and the Floyd family attorney Ben Crump. He says part of the reason he flew to Minnesota was to assist the family and community going through the loss and tragedy since George Floyd’s death.

Harris says he and the People's Alliance for Justice was one of the first national civil rights groups to call for Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to arrest and charge the officers involved in Floyd's killing.

He also said he will be donating money to help the Floyd family with funeral costs. Harris did point out that a couple of local business owners, Mark Arabo and Sam Nejabat will match the contributions.