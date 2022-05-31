1 dead, 1 rescued from waters near Border Field State Park

The incident started around 8 a.m. with 25 personnel on scene, according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department.

NATIONAL CITY, San Diego — One person has died and another was rescued from a border fence Tuesday morning during a water rescue near the Border Field State Park.

The incident started around 8 a.m. to reports of a woman stranded on fencing that extends into the beach off Monument Road within the park near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department.

Authorities said the woman who was rescued is being treated for injuries at a local hospital. Crews conducted a search and rescue and found a second victim in the water who died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.