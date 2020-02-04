SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Wednesday night when the vehicle they were in rolled over as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 in San Diego.



The crash occurred near the Friars Road exit about 9:55 p.m. and involved at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.



All northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked at Friars Road until further notice.