SAN DIEGO — One person has died and multiple construction workers were injured Thursday morning on the construction site of a project at UC San Diego.

Cal/OSHA reported that they were notified of the accident at the construction site, which included multistory high-rise structures. Five employees of Clark Construction were injured after an approximately 35-foot rebar wall collapsed. At least two of the workers were seriously injured and one died at the hospital, after being transported, according to Cal/OSHA who is now investigating the incident.

The incident happened at 8:22 a.m. at a construction project called the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood Project, which is located on the university’s campus.

Construction was paused for Thursday.

Erik Swanson News 8 Photojournalist