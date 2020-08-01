OTAY MESA, San Diego — At least one person was killed, and several others injured Tuesday night after a crash on westbound State Route 905 west of the Beyer Boulevard on-ramp.

According to authorities, for unknown reasons the driver lost control and collided with guardrail.

All the victims ages range between 15 and 19 years old. The driver of the car, a male, died at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

An 18-year-old and 19-year-old, both males, were trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue crews had to cut the roof of the car off to reach them.

Six passengers are believed to have been inside the car at the time of the crash. California Highway Patrol said the car only seats five, so there is the possibility that some of the occupants were unrestrained.

Three victims were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center and two others to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Beyer Boulevard on-ramp to the westbound state Route 905 was shut down until at least midnight, according to the CHP.