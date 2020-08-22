x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

Travelers left nearly $1 million in unclaimed money at TSA checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019

Travelers left nearly $10,000 at San Diego airport checkpoints in 2019
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 24, 2020, file photo, a Transportation Security Administration officer works at Love Field in Dallas. President Donald Trump has repeatedly credited his February ban on travelers from mainland China as his signature move against the advance of the coronavirus pandemic -- a “strong wall” that allowed only U.S. citizens inside, he boasted in May. But Trump’s wall was more like a sieve. Exempted were thousands of residents of the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SAN DIEGO — Travelers left behind more than $926,000 in unclaimed money at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the 2019 fiscal year, including nearly $10,000 at San Diego International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration announced Friday.

The TSA, which released figures regarding cash collected at airports during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019, said in most cases "this money consists of coins that passengers remove from their pockets while undergoing security screening."

Of the total amount, nearly $19,000 was foreign currency.

The airports that accumulated the top five amounts of unclaimed money were:

  1. John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at $98,110;
  2. San Francisco International Airport at $52,668.70;
  3. Miami International Airport at $47,694.03;
  4. McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas at $44,401.76; and
  5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at $40,218.19.

Passengers traveling through San Diego International Airport left behind $9,809.39.

The TSA said the unclaimed money is deposited into a special account that funds critical aviation security programs.

"It is always TSA's goal to reunite travelers with items they have left behind at checkpoints," according to a TSA statement. "If someone returns to the checkpoint within a short timeframe to claim an item that they left behind, it is easily returned to them. If a passenger leaves an item behind, such as a wallet, and does not realize it until after they board their flight, they can contact any of TSA's lost-and-found offices at airports across the country to identify the lost item." 

Related Articles