SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person died Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the center divide Tuesday on the freeway near North Park.

Around 2:17 a.m., an unidentified vehicle crashed for reasons unknown, caught fire, blocking all lanes on Interstate 805, south of Landis Street, the California Highway Patrol reported.