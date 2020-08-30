x
1 person killed in collision on Interstate 8 in San Diego

At least one person had died in the collision reported at 12:40 a.m., according to a CHP dispatcher.
SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal freeway crash Sunday in San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire Department had arrived on scene by 1:35 a.m., authorities said.

Multiple CHP units remained at the scene of the traffic collision until at least 3:35 a.m. The crash shut down the five right lanes of the westbound Mission Valley (8) Freeway east of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Ave, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Just before 5 a.m. CalTrans announced it had reopened all lanes.