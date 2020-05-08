1 person killed in crash involving big rig on northbound 163 near Linda Vista

According to Caltrans the left three lanes of northbound 163 were blocked just after 4 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed in a collision on State Route 163 North at Genesee Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued for the area after the crash in which a white Nissan Frontier truck became stuck under a big rig truck.

The smaller vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer around 3:45 p.m., according to CHP.

The victim died at the scene.

The right three lanes of northbound 163 were blocked as of 5:30 p.m.

Traffic heading north was backed up for several miles following the crash.