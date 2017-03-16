1 U.S. Navy sailor killed, 4 others injured in car crash

The U.S. Navy confirmed the fatal car accident happened on the I-8 near Jacumba while the Navy Special Warfare Sailors were returning from training.

Four U.S. Navy sailors were injured Friday, one fatally, when the van they were in crashed on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The traffic accident happened while the sailors returned from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland, California, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.

The westbound Chevrolet Express veered off the freeway near Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba, went down an embankment, struck a large boulder and overturned shortly before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the occupants died at the scene, Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said. Paramedics airlifted three others to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries and transported a fourth patient with moderately serious trauma by ground ambulance, Czapinski said.

In a statement, the U.S Navy confirmed two sailors were in critical condition, two other sailors were in stable condition.

The Sailors are assigned to the West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units, according to the U.S. Navy.