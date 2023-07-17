SANDAG: $10 million grant will help build more affordable housing in San Ysidro

The San Diego Association Of Governments and local leaders announced a $10 million grant from the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — During a news conference Monday morning, the San Diego Association Of Governments announced that a 10 million dollar grant from the state would help fund more affordable housing in the South Bay.

Local leaders and community members joined SANDAG, the City of San Diego, Casa Familiar, and National CORE to announce San Ysidro.

A new cultural corridor will be developed along Cypress Avenue to allow pedestrians a safe way to get to the trolley station. Groundbreaking is expected to happen later this year or possibly early next year.

An empty lot next to Cypress Avenue will be transformed into more than 100 affordable housing units. It's part of Casa Familiar's Community Land Trust Project.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said community organizations helped make this happen.

"These organizations are committed to San Diego and particularly to south bay communities that I know historically have felt overlooked and not respected enough," said Mayor Gloria. "I hope this announcement today and other things we're doing in the South Bay and San Ysidro, in particular, are helping to change that narrative."

The state grant will also help fund the Palm Avenue Transit Project, which is expected to create nearly 400 low and moderate-income apartments. Recreational spaces and retail will be added as well.

According to SANDAG, funding is still needed for both affordable housing projects. The goal is to break ground on the Community Land Trust Project by 2025.