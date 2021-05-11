100 Wave Challenge kicks off its fundraiser to help boys become better men

Boys to Men Mentoring is having their big fundraiser, it's called the 100 Wave Challenge.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Boys to Men Mentoring has been helping boys get on the right path and become better men for 25 years by riding waves to raise money.

News 8's Shawn Styles has been a part of the 100 Wave Challenge for 12 years to help them meet their goal and you can still paddle out to help them out.

So far, 12 teams have brought their support.

"We've had 12 events and raised $330,000 we're really fired up," said Joe Sigurdson, who is the co-founder of the organization.

I spoke with five men making a difference at La Jolla Shores.

"We're an in school mentoring program. We send teams of men into the schools to sit in a circle with kids that are struggling. We share our stories, they share there's and they make healthier choices from that point," Sigurdson said.

The 100 Wave Challenge is their largest fundraiser and usually it's a beach party, but COVID-19 changed all that.

"Now we are doing individual teams, we call it your crew, your beach, your date," Sigurdson said.

Degree 33 has raised over $70,000 and Michael Thornton is on the team.

"I was invited by Trevor Berge, the owner of Degree 33 to participate on the team," said Thornton.

Michael was diagnosed with cancer, but his son picked up the torch.

"This year I was the cheerleader on the beach and my son did the 100 Wave Challenge representing our family and Degree 33," said Thornton.

Journeyman Nestor Munoz has gone through the program and has been on the receiving end of the program.

"I was broken, there's definitely good people out there willing to hear me out. I said you know this is what I want to do. It was thanks to them that I found this path," Munoz said.

Bird is a big voice and carries a lot of weight.

"They do it in such a straight forward very honest and heart-felt way. It's the best program I've ever been involved in," he said.

San Diego Unified School District, Steve Elizondo, is the Area 2 school superintendent and is a big fan of Joe's.

"Then he told me later about the 100 Wave Challenge...this is brilliant, supporting Boys to Men while surfing and it happens to be my main break," said Elizondo.

Surfing while helping others -- a great combination.

So if you're inclined to catch 100 waves, Boys to Men can hook you up.

Go to: 100wave.org and they'll put you on a team or you can form your own.