OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Oceanside today.



Ashleigh Wilks Carter was last seen about 7:15 a.m. at Jefferson Middle School, 823 Acacia Ave., police said.



Ashleigh is black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and black shoes, police said.



Anyone knowing Ashleigh's whereabouts was asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900 or 911.