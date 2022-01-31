14-year old boy killed in drive-by shooting in San Diego neighborhood

The shooting occurred in the Mount Hope area around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — A drive-by shooting in a Mount Hope-area neighborhood left a 14-year-old boy dead Monday.

The fatal shooting in the 3500 block of J Street occurred about 4:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available as of early evening, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.