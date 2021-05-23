14-year-old girl missing from Chula Vista

Alexis Collins was last seen wearing a blue tank top and "Pink"-brand grey yoga pants. She also goes by the name "Mia."

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department were searching for a missing Chula Vista teenager Sunday. Alexis Mia Collins, 14, was last seen Friday, according to a social media post by her mother.

Her mother Mayra Aguiluz wrote in part, "If you live in the Pearlwood Area in Chula Vista look at your cameras, if you saw something or something suspicious notify the CVPD."

Alexis is 5'6" and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and "Pink"-brand grey yoga pants. She also goes by the name "Mia."

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 or her family at 619-559-1823.