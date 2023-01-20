16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Santee home after argument with parents

Have you seen 16-year-old Veronica Moreno? She was reported missing to authorities after an argument with her family led to her disappearance.

SANTEE, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's asked the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl from the East County area Friday afternoon.

Veronica Moreno, 16, was last seen at her home in Santee on January 6, San Diego Sheriff's said in a press release.

Moreno reportedly ran away from her home after an argument with her parents.

Deputies described Veronica Moreno as 5’3″ tall, weighing around 115 pounds, with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

Moreno was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

If you or someone you know has information that could help locate Moreno, authorities encourage you to reach out to the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.