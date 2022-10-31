16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified

16-year-old Gillian Del Valle from the Bonita area, who was gunned down following a National City house party, was identified to CBS 8 by her mother.

SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old who was gunned down following a National City house party on October 28 was identified by as Gillian Del Valle.

National City police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of East 17th Street around 11:35 p.m. October 28 following reports that two teenagers had been shot, according to police.

"There was a large crowd with a party, and when National City Police officers got here, additional assistance with the San Diego Police, Chula Vista, and the Sheriff's Department [was requested] to help secure the scene," said Lt. Derek Aydelotte, with National City police.

16-year-old Gillian Del Valle was pronounced dead on scene, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Another 18-year-old male victim was also pronounced dead on scene suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Aydelotte said.

"Gillian was a giving friend, loving sister, and loyal daughter," a GoFundMe created by her mother detailed.

"Gillian had just turned [sixteen] before this senseless act occurred. She was preparing for college, enjoyed thrift shopping, celebrating her friends Quinceanera's, and taking care of her cat Tommy and dog Duke. She impacted many people's lives and was beginning to learn how to drive to get her driver's license," her mother said.

"It saddens me. Children should not die at such an early age. Children are our future. This is a good, quiet neighborhood. It's strange for this to happen around here. I feel for their families, and I hope this doesn't happen again," said Jay Hernandez, who lived in National City.

Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.