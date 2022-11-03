16-year-old girl killed in South Bay murder-suicide by 20-year-old boyfriend

San Diego police identified a 16-year-old who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the South bay by her 20-year-old boyfriend.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl dead in the South Bay area of San Diego.

On October 28, around 11 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a death, according to a press release from San Diego police.

San Diego police homicide detectives were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in the Nestor area and met with witnesses who heard gunshots inside an apartment and a family member who discovered the bodies.

When police arrived and accessed a unit inside the Grove Terrace apartment complex, they discovered two victims dead with apparent gunshot wounds, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The Grove Terrace apartment complex is centrally located west of Interstate 5, which is part of the Otay Mesa-Nestor planning area.

According to officials, the two victims were 20-year-old Manuel Valenzuela Jr. and 16-year-old Abigail Lugo Lopez.

Valenzuela lived at the apartment where the murder-suicide occurred.

Additional details from homicide detectives stated the two victims were in a dating relationship.

Valenzuela shot 16-year-old Abigail Lopez and then shot himself, Lt. Sharki detailed.

Detectives were working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.