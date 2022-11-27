16-year-old shot in arm after Otay Mesa West house party ended in feud

This shooting marked the third major crime in the last two months following a house party in the South Bay involving persons under the age of 18.

SAN DIEGO — A teenager was taken from a house party in the Otay Mesa West area Sunday morning by ambulance after he was shot in the arm, according to police.

San Diego police responded to the 3700 block of Palm Avenue in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting.

Officer Heims with the San Diego Police Department told CBS 8 in a press release that a group of people got into a verbal altercation when the house party was broken up.

At some point during the argument, Officer Heims said a person fired several shots, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

Video from 619 News Media showed several teenagers sitting on the curb, some shirtless, while officers canvassed the scene and located several shell casings on the ground.

Officers on the scene interviewed other young adults wearing backpacks.

The 16-year-old victim who was shot in the arm was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

San Diego police could not describe the suspect accused of shooting the 16-year-old boy.

It’s unknown what the argument was about and what exactly led to the shooting.

This shooting marked the third major crime in the last two months following a house party in the South Bay involving persons under the age of 18-years-old reported by CBS 8 News.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed after a house party on November 11 in the Sunbow neighborhood ended with a brawl.

Two teenagers were killed in National City on October 29 following a Halloween house party.

The suspects in all three instances are still outstanding.