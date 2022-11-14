17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified

A 17-year-old boy stabbed to death at a Chula Vista house party was identified to CBS 8 as Mateo Alexander.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother.

Mateo Alexander, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.

A neighbor told CBS 8 she heard screaming, looked out her window, and saw five to ten men jump over a backyard fence where the party was happening.

Dispatchers with Chula Vista police received several calls around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning from a female who said her friend was dying and someone had been stabbed, according to Seargent Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Sgt. Anthony Molina said officers arrived on scene within four minutes of the first call and observed what appeared to have been a large house party with upwards of 60 people in attendance.

According to the press release, officers first discovered Mateo Alexander in the home with at least one stab wound to his torso.

Despite life-saving measures, Alexander was pronounced dead inside the home, Sgt. Anthony Molina shared with CBS 8.

Officials said officers discovered another 17-year-old boy unconscious in front of the home with severe injuries to his face and upper body.

During the investigation, officers were made aware of a third 17-year-old boy transported to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, several blocks from the crime scene, with a stab wound to his torso.

Both 17-year-old boys who were injured and transported to area hospitals were last reported to be in stable condition.

"The homeowner is believed to have been present during the party and remained on scene to cooperate with officials. Police believe there are several witnesses with pertinent information who fled the scene before officers arrived and that there is cellphone video or photos that can assist with this investigation," Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a press release.

Sgt. Molina said violent crime is rising among teenagers in San Diego County.

Although Chula Vista police couldn’t provide specific statistics, they’ve launched an investigation into crime amongst teenagers as instances involving the younger crowd were frequently reported.

"Parents need to talk with their kids about what to do if they get into a challenging situation. Have something in place ahead of time, so when your kids are somewhere that unfortunately turns sideways, they have a plan; a way to get out of there," Sgt. Molina said.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Chula Vista murder investigation.

Witnesses were asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they wish to remain anonymous. They can utilize this method to alert detectives if they have video or any evidence to provide.