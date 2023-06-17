North County crash under investigation after 60-year-old Encinitas man was killed

Firefighters from the Encinitas Police Department freed the victim from the wreckage and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old Encinitas man was killed after his car was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Escondido resident who was fleeing a police pursuit in Encinitas, authorities said Saturday.

According to the Encinitas Police Department, a white Dodge Charger nearly collided head-on into officers after they responded to complaints about a party in a neighborhood north of Kit Carson Park around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the Charger traveling at a high rate of speed south on Via Ranch Parkway toward Interstate 15. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it ran a red light and accelerated to more than 100 mph moments before the crash, which occurred on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive.

Police believe the teen was leaving the party at the time of the crash.

The suspect fled on foot but officers took him into custody a short distance away. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He faces charges of vehicle homicide, felony evading police and driving under the influence, police said.

According to police, excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Firefighters from the Encinitas Police Department freed the victim from the wreckage and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers are conducting an investigation into the party to identify the host and whether that person bears any criminal culpability for providing alcohol to the 17-year-old suspect.