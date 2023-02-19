A lotto ticket with five numbers hits $1.8 million.

SAN DIEGO — The Shell station where a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number is located at 950 Eastlake Parkway. The California Lottery's Corporate Communications Division can be reached at 916-822-8131. After 5 p.m., callers to that number receive the name and number of the person on call.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a Chula Vista gas station and is worth $1,801,715, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $87 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 21, 31, 32, 37 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $73 million.

The drawing was the fifth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.