18-year-old involved in cross county crime spree enters not guilty plea

Authorities said 18-year-old Rolaena Blunt and 26-year-old Calvin Brown are responsible for at least 2 shootings and 3 carjackings.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — 18-year-old Rolaena Darlene Blunt appeared in court Friday, facing several felony charges including attempted murder, carjacking, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said she and 26-year-old Calvin Brown, her codefendant, went on a crime spree that started on Monday, July 3rd over a child custody dispute and ended Wednesday, July 5th with at least 2 shootings and 3 carjackings.

Law enforcement called it a crime spree that stretched from the South Bay to the North County.

Prosecutors said the crime started July 3rd over Brown's child custody dispute. That's when a BMW was carjacked by Brown according to authorities.

Authorities also said, on Wednesday, a 36-year-old woman in Imperial Beach identified Brown, as the person who shot her, shot at a dog and another person just before 5:30 pm that day.

Blunt was identified by authorities as the driver of the vehicle that carried Brown to the Imperial Beach home. Then, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5th, a man called 911 saying a man and woman, later identified as Brown and Blunt, carjacked him at gunpoint in Cardiff by the Sea.

The victim and a Good Samaritan originally chased the suspects. But, prosecutors said Brown fired shots at the victim and Good Samaritan turned witness, hitting several unoccupied cars in Cardiff.

Authorities said Blunt was Brown's passenger in the chase.

Prosecutors said after a white BMW was carjacked by Brown on Monday, the suspects crashed it and then carjacked a Nissan Versa in the City of San Diego before crashing it and carjacking the 3rd victim in Cardiff by the Sea.

Judge Aaron Katz said at this point, he can't grant bail with restrictions.

"Ms. Blunt acted in a manner that jeopardizes members of our community. She appears to be working in concert with the codefendant and does not, at least at this juncture, appear to have any indication that Ms. Blunt was operating in some type of coercive influence of the codefendant."

Blunt is still being held without bail until her bail review on July 12. The judge said if her attorneys can present evidence that she was forced to participate in this crime spree he'll reconsider bail then.

Calvin Brown's arraignment is set for Monday, July 10th at 8:30 a.m.