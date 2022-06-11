Powerball ticket worth $1.1 million sold at Rite Aid in Encinitas

A ticket with five matching Powerball Jackpot numbers was purchased at a Rite Aid in Encinitas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Powerball drawing is at a record $1.9 billion, as no tickets have matched all the winning numbers.

However, a near-winning ticket was sold at a Rite Aid location in Encinitas.

The ticket had five matching numbers but missed the Powerball number.

The person who bought the ticket won $1.12 million.

Two other tickets were sold in California, with five matching numbers in San Leandro and Susanville.

Those tickets were also worth $1.12 million.

"It's pretty cool that somebody won," said Isidro Gonzales.

Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot was the largest in U.S. history.

Since no one was lucky enough to have all six numbers, Powerball has grown to a record $1.9 billion.

"It's amazing. I don't play the lottery, but I wish I did," said Albert Liu.

The odds of taking home the entire jackpot is 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball. Odds that seem unimaginable to many people.

"I have no idea. I wouldn't even know what to do," Alicia said.

A winner could receive the prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or as a lump sum of $929.1 million.

"Man, I'd invest it in a good cause, but I'm not sure what that is," Lie said.

The last time anyone matched all five winning numbers and the Powerball was August 2022.

The next lottery drawing for the record $1.9 billion was scheduled for Monday.