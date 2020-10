The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm house fire in the North County Friday morning.

Several fire crews remain on scene and have blocked off the immediate area near Via Rancho Parkway.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

BREAKING: Two alarm house fire in Escondido on Via Rancho Parkway. Escondido fire has been on scene for several hours. Damage looks to be extensive through garage area. There don’t appear to be any neighboring buildings at risk. pic.twitter.com/JXbtTR0TEf — Evan Noorani (@EvanNews8) October 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.