Two people were found dead Monday inside a San Marcos home, according to the Sheriff's Department.

According to authorities, two children inside the home, ages 10 and 11, reported being afraid to go outside their home.

When Sheriff's arrived on scene, they found a male and female dead inside the home, near Lake San Marcos in the 1000 block of Lanza Court.

The Sheriff's department said there are not suspects at this time and would not comment on the cause of death.

The two children inside the home were removed and reunited with family. Authorities would not comment on the relationship between the deceased and the children.

Authorities would also not comment whether or not they had previously been called to the home.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will notify the next of kin and perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death of both subjects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.