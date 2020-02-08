2 men dead after panga boat overturns in Ocean Beach

Emergency medical services located the capsized boat and two adult males in the water. EMS later reported to CBP that both men were dead.

SAN DIEGO — Two men died Sunday after a panga boat was found overturned near Brighton Avenue in Ocean Beach, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson. Local emergency crews including San Diego Lifeguards responded after San Diego police reported the overturned watercraft around 4 a.m.

Border patrol responded to the scene because such boats are often used in human smuggling efforts along San Diego beaches. CBP located six life vests along the beach and personal items in the panga boat, authorities reported.

U.S. Coast Guard led a search for other survivors but suspended the search around 9:30 a.m. No other people were located by CBP or emergency crews.