SAN DIEGO — An out-of-control car crashed into two pedestrians early Sunday in the East Village area of San Diego, authorities said.



It happened at 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



A 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were crossing 14th Street in an unmarked crosswalk. They were about three-quarters of the way when an unknown person in a 2013 Ford Mustang lost control while attempting a U-turn and crashed into them, Heims said.



The woman was pinned against a wall, suffering an open fracture of her lower left leg and a fractured left hip, he said. The man had multiple abrasions.



The Mustang driver fled the scene on foot and was not located, Heims said.