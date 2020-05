Escondido Police said they are investigating to determine if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk, in the road, or how the driver hit them.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two pedestrians were killed and two others injured in a vehicle crash in Escondido Tuesday night, according to Escondido Police.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. at 495 San Pasqual Valley Road.

The driver who hit the four pedestrians was taken to an area hospital with minor injures.