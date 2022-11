Oceanside Boulevard was closed for several hours, but reopened overnight. No victims have been identified, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

SAN DIEGO — Two people are dead after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed for several hours, but reopened overnight.

No victims have been identified.