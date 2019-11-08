SAN DIEGO — Two people were burned Sunday in a structure fire in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, fire officials said.

The stove fire inside a structure on the 7500 block of Careybrook Lane began about 3 p.m. Sunday. The Metro Arson Strike team closed off an area around the home following the fire.

Investigators say one person tried to set their body on fire and the other was injured trying to put out the flames.

Two victims were taken to UC San Diego Burn Center. One of the injured people had third degree burns, according to authorities.