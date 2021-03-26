2 people injured in car crash off SR-163 in Kearny Mesa

The car came off southbound State Route 163 crashing into a fence outside In-n-Out Burger on Kearny Mesa Road.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were transported to the hospital Thursday night after the vehicle they were in crashed into a fence off State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa, according to officials on the scene.

The crash was reported outside In-n-Out Burger on Kearny Mesa Road near Armour Street just before 10 p.m. The car reportedly came off the southbound SR-163 and collided with the fence outside the fast-food restaurant, according to the California Highway Patrol. The southbound ramp to the 163 from Kearny Mesa Road was closed following the incident for an unknown period of time.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the scene to help two occupants from the vehicle.

The condition of the people injured was unknown as of Thursday night. There was no word on the cause of the crash but roads in the area were slick due to rain throughout the afternoon and evening.