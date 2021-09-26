1 dead, woman shot in back in shooting in Clairemont neighborhood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department responded to fatal shooting in the 3900 block of Haiawatha Way in Bay Ho on Sunday.
SDPD Officer Butle told News 8 that at around 5:20 p.m., two people were shot; one male was shot with fatal injuries and died and one female was shot in the back and was transported to the hospital.
Authorities have put up a perimeter and homicide has been called to the scene.
The area of 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive will be closed until further notice while SDPD investigates.
This is a developing story.