1 dead, woman shot in back in shooting in Clairemont neighborhood

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 3900 block of Haiawatha Way in the Bay Ho neighborhood according to SDPD.
Credit: SDPD Twitter

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department responded to fatal shooting in the 3900 block of Haiawatha Way in Bay Ho on Sunday. 

SDPD Officer Butle told News 8 that at around 5:20 p.m., two people were shot; one male was shot with fatal injuries and died and one female was shot in the back and was transported to the hospital. 

Authorities have put up a perimeter and homicide has been called to the scene. 

The area of 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive will be closed until further notice while SDPD investigates.

This is a developing story. 