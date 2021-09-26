1 dead, woman shot in back in shooting in Clairemont neighborhood

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 3900 block of Haiawatha Way in the Bay Ho neighborhood according to SDPD.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department responded to fatal shooting in the 3900 block of Haiawatha Way in Bay Ho on Sunday.

SDPD Officer Butle told News 8 that at around 5:20 p.m., two people were shot; one male was shot with fatal injuries and died and one female was shot in the back and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities have put up a perimeter and homicide has been called to the scene.

The area of 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive will be closed until further notice while SDPD investigates.

Due to a police investigation, 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive (92117), will be closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/dLScLtWN7b — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 27, 2021