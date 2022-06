San Diego Fire-Rescue told CBS 8 that the current took them out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Two people have been rescued at Mission Beach and one person is still missing Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue told CBS 8, the search is underway for the missing person, described as an 18-year-old man.

According to authorities, three people were stepping off of a sandbar and were swept away by the rip current. One person slipped underneath and they immediately started searching.