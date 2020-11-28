2 people shot at Arden Fair Mall, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two people were shot at the Arden Fair Mall on Friday, Sacramento police said.
Police said the area is not under an active threat and that the suspected shooter ran away. Police did not give any information regarding the health condition of the two victims.
Officers will stay near the crime scene as the investigation continues, so far, police have confirmed that this was not an active shooter incident.
Sacramento Regional Transit officials said riders should expect delays and detours near Arden Fair Mall due to police activity.