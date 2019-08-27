EL CAJON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol on Monday are investigating a shooting that happened on eastbound Interstate-8 near El Cajon that left a man and a woman injured.

CHP shuts down eastbound I-8 at College Avenue as they investigate the shooting on the freeway.

Officials said the man and the woman were shot in the legs as they were driving. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was able to exit the freeway and pull into a 76 gas station on Washington and El Cajon Boulevard.

Bullet holes were visible on the car, which was towed away as evidence.

CHP said they are in the preliminary phase of the investigation. At this time, authorities said they do not know if the shooting was random, targeted, or if the occupants of the car were involved in some sort of an argument.