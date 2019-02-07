SAN DIEGO — At least two people were burned in a multi-car crash in National City on Monday night. Four cars were involved in a crash just before 7 p.m. with at least two catching fire on northbound Interstate 5 at Civic Center Drive.

A California Highway Patrol officer confirmed to News 8 that two people were taken to UCSD Burn Center with burns to 20% of their bodies. Another man involved in the accident also suffered severe injuries to both legs.

Northbound lanes on I-5 were closed following the crash. Caltrans San Diego tweeted at 9:20 p.m. that all lanes had re-opened.

Photos below captured by a witness to the accident show multiple vehicles in flames and billowing smoke.