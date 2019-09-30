SAN DIEGO — Streamers and their fans from around the world gathered in San Diego for TwitchCon 2019 this weekend. The event, held at the San Diego Convention Center, featured gaming and meet and greets. However, not everyone's experience was a good one.



Two female streamers claim their drinks were spiked at separate locations outside of TwitchCon. Both shared their stories on social media. One of them said the combination of alcohol and a drug made her stop breathing at one point, sending her to the hospital.



The first instance was reported Thursday night after visiting a bar.



Streamer @Jazzy posted "someone spiked my drink last night. I suffered the consequences today." She later added that after drinking her beverage, everything was a blur and she couldn't walk. "When I got home my boyfriend said I looked nearly unconscious."

Another streamer, @KTLODO, posted that she had a spiked drink at another bar Friday night, saying "toxins came back with benzos in my system, which combined with alcohol could have meant death."

Benzodiazepines are a form of tranquilizers.



The post is starting to go viral among attendees with many expressing support. There were also some who questioned her story in now-removed posts.



Katie responded with a picture of her in the hospital and says the benzodiazepines mixed with alcohol caused her to stop breathing at one point.

The San Diego Police Department said they were unable to confirm if a report was filed after-hours. Attempts to contact Katie did not prevail.

Meanwhile another streamer posted a picture, purportedly from a Twitch partner event. She criticized the hosts for serving drinks on a table instead of handed from a bartender to a guest.

Katie clarified she was not at the partner event, but elsewhere celebrating her birthday with others attending TwitchCon.

While the San Diego Police Department couldn't say if a report was filed in either case they provided this general advice: