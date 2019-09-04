SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating a stabbing during a fight at a park in the Lincoln Park area that killed one 19-year-old man and left another 19-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.



Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday to reports of a fight at Kennedy Neighborhood Park on Ocean View Boulevard, according to San Diego police.



When officers arrived three minutes later, the fight was over and everyone appeared to have left, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



As officers searched the area, two 19-year-old men showed up at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds, Dobbs said.

One of the men died at the hospital and the other man underwent treatment for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. The deceased man's name was withheld pending family notification.



"Patrol officers were able to confirm the men were injured in the fight at (Kennedy Neighborhood Park)," Dobbs said.



Homicide investigators believe the fight may have stemmed from an earlier altercation at a nearby taco shop, Dobbs said.



Between eight and 20 people were involved in both altercations, according to reports.



Anyone with information regarding the two altercations was asked to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.