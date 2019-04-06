SAN DIEGO — Two welders became stuck 42 stories high on Tuesday at an East Village building. The building is located at 14th and Island avenues near Pinnacle on the Park.

Authorities were called in around 9:45 a.m. to rescue the two male construction workers who were on a window washing lift at a building that is under construction. According to a tweet by San Diego Fire-Rescue, the lift malfunctioned which prevented them from moving.

Emergency personnel went to the roof of the structure and, using a rope system, lowered themselves several stories down to the stuck platform. The firefighters then removed a window on the 43rd floor and pulled the workers to safety through it, getting them inside by shortly after 11 a.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.

The workers seemed in good spirits and even posted a selfie on Facebook during the ordeal.

Javier Galvan Sucks when you get stuck on the 42 floor off the side of the building

No injuries were reported and authorities said both men were expected to be fine.

KFMB