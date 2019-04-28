SAN DIEGO — Two women who were found dead in vehicle wreckage located in a canyon near CA-52 in San Diego over the weekend were identified by the Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

35-year-old Nicole Shamoun of Solana Beach was identified as the passenger in the vehicle and 31-year-old Sarah Lindsay Constantine of Acton, California, was identified as the driver.

Hikers found the car where the women were located under some brush in Oak Canyon, which is part of Mission Trails Regional Park, shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday and called 911.

CHP and San Diego Fire Department responded to the scene and found a car with significant damage as the result of an apparent accident.

Paramedics at the scene found the two women's bodies in the vehicle and confirmed their deaths.

No other details about what may have led to the apparent accident have been given by officials.

KFMB