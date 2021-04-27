2 years after Poway synagogue shooting, the community is still healing

In 2019, on the last day of Jewish Passover at the Chabad of Poway, 60-year-old Lori Kaye was killed and three others were injured.

POWAY, Calif. — Tuesday marks two years since a 19-year-old man shot four people in a Poway synagogue, killing one woman and injuring three other people. On the anniversary, people in the community talked to News 8 about what life has been like since that tragic day.

News 8's LaMonica Peters spoke with a Rabbi from the Chabad of Poway and one of the first deputies to respond to the call.

Members of the Chabad of Poway synagogue were thrown into complete chaos in 2019 when they were attacked by a gunman, as an alleged hate crime. Now they're remembering that day and trying to move forward.

Rabbi Mendel Goldstein said the April 27 date will forever be etched in the minds of the entire Poway community. In 2019, on the last day of Jewish Passover at the Chabad of Poway, 60-year-old Lori Kaye was killed and three others were injured.

"The shooter burst into our beautiful synagogue, minutes before we were scheduled to read about Mechayeh, bringing with him devastating carnage," Goldstein said last year.

Now two years later, Goldstein said the congregation and the community are moving forward, working to create a brighter future for mankind.

"Every good thing we do will only bring more light and compassion into this world. That's what our community has been focused on doing ever since," Goldstein said.

Also on Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Jess Allensworth talked about the impact the shooting has had on everyone. He was the first to arrive at the Chabad, calling it a chaotic scene.

"I take that energy, I channel into helping others prepare so that if they are faced with such a critical incidence, they have a little more knowledge and little bit more preparedness on how to deal with them," Allensworth said.

Earlier this month, the family of 8-year-old Noya Dahan, who was injured during the shooting, filed a lawsuit against the synagogue. The suit alleges the Chabad failed to provide proper security against attacks. The suit also says the synagogue received federal funds to beef up security, but the funds weren't used.

Goldstein said it was a tough day for all of them and the trauma is something they'll have to deal with one day at a time.