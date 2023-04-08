20-year-old man shot dead in San Ysidro

San Diego police asked for the public's help in locating the people responsible for shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in a San Ysidro neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to a 20-year-old man being shot and killed in a San Ysidro neighborhood late Friday night.

9-1-1 dispatchers received calls around 10:20 p.m. reporting a shooting in front of a home in the 100 block of East Park Avenue in San Ysidro.

San Diego police officers "were dispatched immediately and arrived within minutes," according to a press release from San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man in front of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital, SDPD said.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of officers and medical personnel, the male suffered catastrophic injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 11:06 p.m., Lieutenant Steve Shebloski with San Diego police said

San Diego police learned throughout their initial investigation that the victim was confronted by several unknown suspects in a vehicle before he was shot. The vehicle where the shots were suspected to be fired from sped away from the scene where the shooting occurred, Lt. Shebloski said.

The victim was visiting a friend's house in the area when he was confronted by the suspects and shot at least once.

Officers identified the victim, but his name was withheld from local media pending notification of his family. He was only described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man.

No description of the suspects was described, and no one was in custody related to the shooting at the time, according to San Diego police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.