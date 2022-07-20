2022 Donate Life Transplant games | Watch the kickoff parade live Saturday at 9 a.m.

San Diego is proud to host the 2022 Donate Life Transplant games. CBS 8 will live stream the kickoff parade on Saturday at 9 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego has been selected to host the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games running July 29 through August 3.

The Transplant Games of America Parade, sponsored by Rady Children’s Hospital, is kicks off Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. along Harbor Drive in downtown.

CBS 8 will be live streaming the event in its entirety at CBS8.COM and CBS8+ on Roku and Amazon Fire.

San Diegans of all ages are invited to cheer the participants and enjoy the parade. Hosting the parade will be CBS 8's Evan Noorani and Mark Neville the CEO of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl, Sports San Diego and chair of the Transplant Games local organizing committee.

“We look forward to celebrating the participants, honoring those who have given the ultimate gift of life, and creating awareness for the need for more donors. It’s going to be a heartwarming and magical event,” said Neville.

“CBS 8 is proud to partner with the Transplant Games of America in an effort to bring more awareness to the importance of organ, tissue and corneal donation,” said Alberto Mier y Teran, President and General Manager of CBS 8.

The parade will begin on the North Harbor Drive right in front of the County Administration building in downtown and will head to south along the waterfront to Pacific Highway.

Special guests include actor, Jason Gray-Stanford, who is a heart transplant recipient, and San Diegan and former Green Bay Packers great, John Brockington a kidney transplant recipient.

For more information, please visit www.TransplantGamesofAmerica.org.