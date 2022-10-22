A group of people arrived at the party and began causing a scene, police said. The disturbance led to a physical altercation, then a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an early morning shooting Saturday at a Halloween party near San Diego State University.

Authorities were called to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive around 1:37 a.m. following reports of a shooting, according to Officer D. O'Brien with the San Diego Police Department.

A group of people arrived at the party and began causing a scene, Officer D. O'Brien said. The disturbance led to a physical altercation between the people inside the party.

A person from the group causing the disturbance brandished a gun and fired three shots, according to police.

Video from OnScene.TV showed at least one person being transported to an area hospital.

Police confirmed a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2021, a 16-year-old boy was left partially blind after being shot at another party near San Diego State University.

Last year, SDSU and the surrounding areas were overrun by a "plague of parties," University President Adela de la Torre said during a press conference.

The suspect accused in the shooting is described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavyset, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.