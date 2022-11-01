23 eucalyptus trees taken down by City of La Mesa

The old trees are potentially hazardous and not in the City's master plan for the park.

LA MESA, Calif. — Towering above Collier Park in La Mesa are eucalyptus trees, which have stood for decades meet their end to the blades of a chainsaw.

Over the next few days, a work crew will cut down 23 eucalyptus trees around the perimeter of the park.

Though the trees are notorious for tipping over and dropping loose branches in high winds, they have been giving shade to La Mesans for years.

"It's a little emotional," said Mary Lou Barrios, who walks her dog in Collier Park everyday. "They're big and they've been here longer than I have, and I've been here for 40 something years."

Removing the trees is the first part of the redevelopment of Collier Park. The snug patch of green, which has been a park since before La Mesa was a city, will be replanted and improved.

Sue Richardson the Community Services director for the city oversees the project.

"Between the fitness area and the playgrounds," said Richardson. "And the pickleball, and tennis, we'll have lots of different age groups that will be able to use it. And so, we're really looking forward to this being an active and well used park."

The city hopes that the $3.5 million project will be completed by the end of next year.

As for the eucalyptuses on Palm, they’ll be recycled and reused as natural elements for the new playground. New trees will be planted to give shade to a whole new generation for the people of La Mesa.